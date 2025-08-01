Logo
Marseille re-sign Aubameyang after one-year Al-Qadsiah spell
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Saudi King's Cup - Final - Al Ittihad v Al Qadsiah - King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - May 30, 2025 Al Qadsiah's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks dejected after Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema scores their third goal REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

01 Aug 2025 02:22AM
Olympique Marseille have signed former Arsenal and Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

After spending a season in Saudi Arabia, the 36-year-old has returned to Marseille, having earlier joined the club on a free transfer in 2023.

The France-born Gabon international had signed a two-year deal in July 2024 with newly-promoted Al-Qadsiah, but terminated the contract earlier this month.

Aubameyang ended the 2023-24 season with 30 goals in all competitions, becoming the first Marseille player to reach that tally since Didier Drogba two decades earlier.

Source: Reuters
