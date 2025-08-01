Marseille re-sign Aubameyang after one-year Al-Qadsiah spell

Olympique Marseille have signed former Arsenal and Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on a free transfer, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

After spending a season in Saudi Arabia, the 36-year-old has returned to Marseille, having earlier joined the club on a free transfer in 2023.

The France-born Gabon international had signed a two-year deal in July 2024 with newly-promoted Al-Qadsiah, but terminated the contract earlier this month.

Aubameyang ended the 2023-24 season with 30 goals in all competitions, becoming the first Marseille player to reach that tally since Didier Drogba two decades earlier.