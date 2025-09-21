Marseille v PSG postponed due to rain and flood alert

Sunday's Ligue 1 game between Olympique Marseille and champions Paris St Germain has been postponed by a day due to forecasts of heavy rain and storms, hosts Marseille said in a statement.

An "orange alert" for storm and rain-flooding has been placed in effect since midday, the prefect of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur region, where the city of Marseille is located, said in a statement on social media.

"Rainfall could reach 70 to 90 mm in some areas and locally 120 mm in a few hours," the prefect said on Sunday.

"These weather forecasts raise fears of heavy rainfall across the region between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., i.e. at the start and end of the match, which was expected to attract nearly 70,000 supporters to the Orange-Velodrome stadium."

The match will now kick off on Monday at 2000 local time.

"The club informs its supporters that tickets purchased for the match scheduled for this evening will remain valid for the rescheduled match tomorrow," Marseille said.