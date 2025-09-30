Martin has successful collarbone surgery after Japan crash

Last year's MotoGP champion Jorge Martin's collarbone surgery has been successfully completed, his Aprilia team said on Tuesday, after the 27-year-old Spaniard crashed during the Japanese Grand Prix sprint at the weekend.

Martin collided with teammate Marco Bezzecchi on the opening lap on Saturday and was ruled out of Sunday's race after X-rays revealed a displaced fracture of his right collarbone.

"On Sunday, Jorge returned to Spain to undergo surgery for the reduction and fixation of the fracture, which was carried out on Tuesday morning at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus," a team statement said.

"Surgery on Jorge Martin's right collarbone has been successfully completed. Recovery time will be assessed in the coming days depending on his progression following the surgery. As permitted by the regulations, Martin will not be replaced for the Indonesian GP."

Martin is 20th in the riders' standings after a nightmare season in which he has already missed 10 races due to injuries having won his first MotoGP title last term with Pramac Racing.

A pre-season crash ruled him out of the first three rounds and a crash in his first race in Qatar led to a collapsed lung and bruised ribs.

Ducati's Marc Marquez clinched his seventh MotoGP championship with second place at the Japanese Grand Prix.

There are five races left on the calendar, beginning with Indonesia this weekend.