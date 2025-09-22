Martinelli snatches late point for Arsenal in 1-1 draw with Man City

LONDON :Gabriel Martinelli's last-gasp equaliser gave Arsenal a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, cancelling out Erling Haaland's early goal to give the Gunners a barely-deserved point.

City scored from a rapid counter in the ninth minute, Tijjani Reijnders breaking from deep with Haaland on his shoulder before he played the Norwegian striker in to finish coolly past David Raya.

Arsenal looked short on ideas before a double change at halftime gave them more impetus, substitute Eberechi Eze forcing a sharp save from Gianluigi Donnarumma as the hosts swarmed all over an uncharacteristically defensive City.

The visitors recorded 32.8 per cent possession, the lowest-ever possession average by a Pep Guardiola team in his 601st top-flight league match, according to Opta.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

City had seemed to have weathered the storm, though, finishing the game with five at the back as Arsenal probed without creating the killer opening they needed.

But substitute Martinelli – who delivered a goal and an assist off the bench against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday – ran on to Eze's speculative ball over the top and produced a superb lob in the 93rd minute to give Arsenal a share of the spoils.

The draw puts Arsenal on 10 points from five games, five points behind Liverpool, while City move up to ninth with seven points.

The early-season meeting between the two rivals had a important feel, with Liverpool continuing their perfect start against Everton on Saturday despite looking nowhere near their best.

Arsenal controlled the opening exchanges until City took a lead they rarely looked likely to give away, even before Guardiola decided to protect what they had.

City's opener came after a messy passage of play, with Haaland at the heart of it as his pass to Reijnders inside the City half started the move which ended with him slotting home his 13th goal in eight games for club and country this season.

The Gunners toiled for long periods and a largely tepid game seemed to be slipping away until Martinelli's moment of magic set up a frantic finish, though both sides had to settle for a point.