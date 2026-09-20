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Martinez nets double as Inter come back to draw 2-2 with Roma
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Martinez nets double as Inter come back to draw 2-2 with Roma

Martinez nets double as Inter come back to draw 2-2 with Roma
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - September 19, 2026 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their first goal REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Martinez nets double as Inter come back to draw 2-2 with Roma
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - September 19, 2026 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their second goal REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Martinez nets double as Inter come back to draw 2-2 with Roma
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - September 19, 2026 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Martinez nets double as Inter come back to draw 2-2 with Roma
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - September 19, 2026 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their first goal REUTERS/Matteo Ciambelli
Martinez nets double as Inter come back to draw 2-2 with Roma
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - September 19, 2026 AS Roma's Donyell Malen in action with Inter Milan's Piotr Zielinski REUTERS/Remo Casilli
20 Sep 2026 02:22AM
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Sept 19 : Lautaro Martinez scored twice in the second half as Inter Milan came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with AS Roma in their top-of-the-table Serie A clash at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, as both sides dropped points for the first time this season.

Manu Kone opened the scoring for the home side with a right-footed shot in the sixth minute, and he added a second with his left 31 minutes later to send his side into the break 2-0 up. 

Inter came out with all guns blazing in the second half, with Martinez reducing the deficit in the 46th minute and then lashing home the equaliser in the 79th to grab a share of the spoils after a spirited comeback. 

The draw left Roma top on goal difference ahead of Inter, with both sides on 13 points from five games, one point above Cagliari, who won 1-0 at Udinese through a Daniel Maldini goal.

Bologna were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Torino.

Source: Reuters
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