Martinez strike earns Inter 1-0 win over Roma
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 20, 2024 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella in action with AS Roma's Paulo Dybala REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 20, 2024 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their first goal REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 20, 2024 Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez scores their first goal REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 20, 2024 AS Roma's Mile Svilar in action REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Soccer Football - Serie A - AS Roma v Inter Milan - Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy - October 20, 2024 Inter Milan's Henrikh Mkhitaryan in action REUTERS/Remo Casilli
21 Oct 2024 04:51AM
ROME, Italy : Inter Milan secured a 1-0 victory at AS Roma on Sunday, courtesy of a second-half goal from Lautaro Martinez in a tightly contested Serie A match.

Despite several opportunities to break the deadlock in the first half, Inter suffered injury setbacks as both Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi were forced to leave the field early on.

Martinez made the breakthrough on the hour mark, controlling the ball on the edge of the area before firing it into the net.

Although Roma created several chances to equalise, Inter’s defence remained resolute.

Inter are second in the table with 17 points, two behind leaders Napoli, while Roma are 10th.

Source: Reuters

