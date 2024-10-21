Martinez strike earns Inter 1-0 win over Roma

ROME, Italy : Inter Milan secured a 1-0 victory at AS Roma on Sunday, courtesy of a second-half goal from Lautaro Martinez in a tightly contested Serie A match.

Despite several opportunities to break the deadlock in the first half, Inter suffered injury setbacks as both Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi were forced to leave the field early on.

Martinez made the breakthrough on the hour mark, controlling the ball on the edge of the area before firing it into the net.

Although Roma created several chances to equalise, Inter’s defence remained resolute.

Inter are second in the table with 17 points, two behind leaders Napoli, while Roma are 10th.