Pakistan 80-0 at tea, trail by 341 against S Africa

CAPE TOWN :Pakistan are 80 without loss in their second innings at tea on the third day of the second and final test against hosts South Africa, having been forced follow-on when they were earlier bowled out for 194 and trail by 341 runs at Newlands on Sunday.

Openers Shan Masood (37 not out) and Babar Azam (34 not out) will resume in the evening session, though Pakistan are effectively a wicket down with batter Saim Ayub having fractured his ankle while fielding on the first day.

They are responding to South Africa’s massive first innings score of 615, in which Ryan Rickelton (259), Temba Bavuma (106) and Verreynne (100) all scored centuries.

The home side had made light work of bowling Pakistan out in their first innings, with their youngest test debutant Kwena Maphaka, 18, finishing with figures of 2-43.

The fast bowler induced an edge down the leg side from Babar, who was caught by wicketkeeper Verreynne having looked in control with a well-played 58.

Maphaka set off in wild celebration after his first test wicket having taken over from former spinner Paul Adams as South Africa’s youngest test player.

Mohammad Rizwan made 46 before he inexplicably charged down the wicket at seamer Wiaan Mulder, a wild swipe resulting in him playing the ball onto his own stumps.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada returned figures of 3-55 as he also impressed on what is still a fairly docile pitch.

However, it is expected the wicket will break up on days four and five, leaving the home side firmly in the driving seat.

South Africa have already claimed their place in the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s from June 11-15, and are looking to win this series 2-0 after claiming a tense first test by two wickets in Pretoria.