Match between Italy, Israel triggers high alert with pro-Palestinian march going ahead

The city of Udine has put extraordinary security measures in place ahead of Italy's upcoming World Cup soccer qualifier with Israel, as a pro-Palestinian march will go ahead on the day of the game, even after Israel and Hamas agreed on a peace deal.

The agreement, ratified by Israel's government on Friday, includes a ceasefire and plan to free Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

March organiser Committee for Palestine-Udine opposes what it calls the "violence of the Israeli occupation in Palestinian territories," and expects over 10,000 people to attend on Tuesday, hours before the game kicks off at the Stadio Friuli.

"Our demands remain unchanged," a group spokesperson told Reuters, calling the match a "game of shame."

"We stand alongside the Palestinian people, for their right to self-determination, their right of return, and their right to live a life free from occupation, in Gaza and throughout Palestine."

"Our pressure will cease only when the Palestinian people are fully free."

More than 67,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led militants stormed through Israeli towns and a music festival on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and capturing 251 hostages.

Israeli troops began pulling back on Friday under the agreement, which is the first phase of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the war between Israel and the Hamas militant group.

The Municipality of Udine issued a number of restrictions on Friday, with road closures and parking limitations coming into effect from Saturday, and is installing concrete barriers in the stadium area to establish security zones.

There is a ban on serving food and drink in glass, ceramic, or tin containers on the day of the match, and all outdoor furnishings must be removed from outside public establishments.

The National Observatory on Sporting Events has assigned the highest risk level to the game, and the Prefecture of Udine, a government authority, said the march could present an opportunity for infiltration by violent groups.

March organisers say they have no intention of preventing the game from going ahead, with the protest taking place well away from the stadium, but other demonstrations could take place.

Israel plays Norway in Oslo on Saturday, with Italy away to Estonia. Norway tops Group I on 15 points from five games, Italy is second on nine points after four matches, level with Israel, who has played a game more.