Mateta caps dream week with Crystal Palace hat-trick

LONDON :Crystal Palace forward Jean-Philippe Mateta completed a dream week with a hat-trick for his side in a thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The 28-year-old scored his first goal for France in a 2-2 draw with Iceland in midweek after a first time call-up.

Then at Selhurst Park against high-flying Bournemouth, he capped a stunning Palace fightback by converting a penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time to earn his side a point.

It could have got even better for Mateta who then blazed a chance to snatch victory off target.

"With the last chance I had, I am very frustrated but take this one," said Mateta, who has scored eight goals in all competitions for club and country this season.

"For our fans, I think it was a good game to watch. For us as professionals and the gaffer, I don't think he is very happy. We were 2-0 down but we came back and were good.

"There is a fantastic spirit and you can see that today, we didn't give up."

Palace are now unbeaten in 10 games at home in the Premier League but that record appeared to be going up in smoke as two goals by teenager Eli Kroupi put the visitors in command.

Mateta halved the deficit from close range in the 64th minute, his goal being allowed to stand after a VAR check over-ruled an offside decision. He struck again to turn in Daniel Munoz's low pass across the area.

Palace looked the more likely winners but Ryan Christie struck for Bournemouth in the 89th minute to put the visitors within minutes of sitting on top of the table.

But when Marc Guehi was hauled to the floor by Bournemouth's Bafode Diakite the referee pointed to the spot and Mateta kept his cool to send the home fans wild.

"Overall I'm so proud of the performance," Palace manager Oliver Glasner told the BBC. "Jean-Philippe could have scored five today. You can't expect him to take every single chance but it shows his confidence that he took the decisive penalty."

Bournemouth ended the day in fourth place with 15 points while Palace are eighth with 13.