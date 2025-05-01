Maxwell to miss rest of IPL with finger injury

NEW DELHI :Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a finger injury, the franchise said on Thursday.

"Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a finger injury. We wish him a speedy recovery," Punjab, who are currently second in the 10-team league, said in a social media post.

Known for his six-hitting prowess, Maxwell has failed to fire with the bat this season and managed a modest 48 runs in six innings, including 30 against Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab face Lucknow Super Giants in their next match in Dharamsala on Sunday.