Maxwell to miss rest of IPL with finger injury
Sport

Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Punjab Kings - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - April 26, 2025 Punjab Kings' Glenn Maxwell walks after losing his wicket REUTERS/Sahiba Chawdhary/File Photo

01 May 2025 04:56PM
NEW DELHI :Punjab Kings all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will miss the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a finger injury, the franchise said on Thursday.

"Glenn Maxwell has been ruled out of the remainder of the season due to a finger injury. We wish him a speedy recovery," Punjab, who are currently second in the 10-team league, said in a social media post.

Known for his six-hitting prowess, Maxwell has failed to fire with the bat this season and managed a modest 48 runs in six innings, including 30 against Rajasthan Royals.

Punjab face Lucknow Super Giants in their next match in Dharamsala on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
