Mayulu goal helps PSG manage draw with Strasbourg

PARIS :Paris St Germain drew 3-3 at home against Strasbourg on Friday but managed to stay top of Ligue 1, with midfielder Senny Mayulu scoring to rescue a point for the hosts.

PSG lead the standings on 17 points, one ahead of Strasbourg, while Olympique de Marseille and Olympique Lyonnais are on 15 points with a game in hand.

It took six minutes for PSG to break the deadlock, as Bradley Barcola finished from close range after being played through.

The visitors drew level in the 26th minute when Joaquin Panichelli scored a header, before Diego Moreira touched in to put Strasbourg ahead four minutes before the break.

Panichelli grabbed his second four minutes after the restart when a low cross found him unmarked in the box.

However, Goncalo Ramos gave PSG some hope from the penalty spot after visiting goalkeeper Mike Penders brought down Desire Doue in the 58th minute.

PSG kept pressing and were rewarded in the 79th minute when Mayulu headed in a rebound after missing his first attempt from close range.