Mayulu, Godts send PSG top with win over Olympique Lyonnais

PARIS, Oct 26 : Substitutes Senny Mayulu and Mika Godts scored superb second-half goals as Paris St Germain moved to the top of Ligue 1 with a hard-fought 2-0 home win over Olympique Lyonnais on Monday.

PSG have 17 points from eight games, one more than second-placed Rennes, while Lyon are in fifth with 14 points, having missed the chance to top the table themselves.

PSG have now won their last eight games in all competitions and fifth in Ligue 1, showing ominous form.

The fixture was played on the same evening as the Ballon d'Or ceremony in London, where PSG had a record 10 players nominated for various awards.

Mayulu struck 18 minutes from the end as he was fed on the edge of the box by Godts, took a touch and drilled his shot low into the left-hand corner of the net.

It was a first goal since April for the 20-year-old, and a timely one as PSG struggled to break down their stubborn visitors.

Godts made sure of the points with his first goal for the club since his arrival from Ajax Amsterdam this season as he latched onto a long pass and fired home from the edge of the box.

Home goalkeeper Matvey Safonov was far busier than his counterpart in the first half as he made a stunning save to deny Julien Duranville.

PSG fans paid tribute to midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before the match as he undergoes surgery in Qatar for a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee.