Mbappe and Olise earn France third place in Nations League
Soccer Football - Nations League - Third Place Play Off Match - Germany v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 8, 2025 France's Kylian Mbappe scores their first goal REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Nations League - Third Place Play Off Match - Germany v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 8, 2025 France's Desire Doue in action with Germany's Florian Wirtz REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Nations League - Third Place Play Off Match - Germany v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 8, 2025 Germany's Jonathan Tah in action with France's Marcus Thuram and Rayan Cherki REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Nations League - Third Place Play Off Match - Germany v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 8, 2025 France's Aurelien Tchouameni in action with Germany's Niclas Fullkrug REUTERS/Heiko Becker
Soccer Football - Nations League - Third Place Play Off Match - Germany v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 8, 2025 France's Randal Kolo Muani in action with Germany's David Raum REUTERS/Heiko Becker
08 Jun 2025 11:11PM
STUTTGART, Germany : Goals from captain Kylian Mbappe and Michael Olise earned France a 2-0 victory over Germany in Stuttgart on Sunday, a success that means they finish third in this season's Nations League.

Hosts of the Nations League finals, Germany were looking to bounce back from defeat in the last four against Portugal but fell behind on the stroke of halftime after Real Madrid striker Mbappe controlled and finished well.

Germany thought they had levelled through Deniz Undav early in the second half, but the VfB Stuttgart forward's finish was ruled out following a VAR review.

France did, however, remain in control and should have made the result more comfortable before Mbappe squared for Olise late on to secure third spot, with Iberian neighbours Portugal and Spain facing off in the final later on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
