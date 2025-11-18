Mbappe and PSG face off in Paris labour court battle

PARIS :Kylian Mbappe and Paris St Germain have taken their financial feud to a Paris labour court, with the forward seeking over 260 million euros ($301 million) from his former club while PSG fired back with a 240 million euro counter-claim, L'Equipe reported on Monday.

The France captain's hefty demand includes 55 million euros in unpaid wages, which he claims as damages stemming from a contract dispute and alleged ill-treatment by the European champions, as well as psychological harassment.

PSG's equally eye-watering counter-suit seeks compensation for what they describe as Mbappe's failed 300 million euro transfer to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in 2023, a move that sparked the bitter dispute now playing out in court.

However, Mbappe's lawyer said the Saudi club's offer was never presented to the player.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

'EVERY EFFORT MADE FOR AMICABLE SOLUTION'

"The club wishes to reiterate that it has made every effort, for over a year, to reach an amicable solution that would allow all parties to move forward, in accordance with the relationship of cooperation and trust that should exist between a club and its player," a PSG spokesperson told Reuters.

"Several authorities involved in this dispute have encouraged an amicable settlement, which the club has always sought in good faith.

"Despite these repeated efforts, Mr Mbappe has continuously attacked the club at every opportunity, including through the proceedings initiated today — a regrettable situation for the player himself, as well as for French football as a whole."

Mbappe's representatives were not immediately available for comment.

MBAPPE REFUSED TO SIGN CONTRACT EXTENSION

The 26-year-old's troubles with PSG began in July 2023 when he refused to sign a contract extension.

The fallout led to Mbappe being excluded from PSG's pre-season tour of Asia while he also missed their first match of the season before eventually being reinstated to the squad.

PSG claim this followed the player's agreement to forgo some of his end-of-contract payments to protect the club's financial health.

"The player then challenged an agreement reached with the club in August 2023, which provided for a reduction in remuneration in the event that he decided to leave on a free transfer, in order to preserve the club's financial stability after the exceptional investment made," PSG said.

Mbappe eventually left PSG to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in June 2024.

PSG's counter-claim includes 60 million euros in damages and 180 million euros for the "loss of opportunity" linked to Mbappe's departure after he was signed for that same sum from AS Monaco in 2017.

"In court, the club presented evidence showing that the player acted disloyally by concealing for nearly 11 months, between July 2022 and June 2023, his decision not to extend his contract, thus depriving the club of any possibility of organising a transfer," PSG's spokesperson added.

After a heated dispute between lawyers from both sides, the judge announced that the decision would be delivered on December 16.

($1 = 0.8627 euros)