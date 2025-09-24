Mbappe and Vinicius shine as Real Madrid dispatch Levante 4-1

VALENCIA, Spain :Real Madrid maintained their flawless start to the season with a swashbuckling 4-1 victory over Levante on Tuesday, as Vinicius Jr orchestrated the first-half demolition before Kylian Mbappe's second-half brace sealed a comprehensive win.

The result keeps Real Madrid comfortably atop the standings on 18 points after six matches, stretching their lead to five points over reigning champions Barcelona, who have a game in hand ahead of Thursday's clash at Real Oviedo. Levante languish in 16th place on four points.

Vinicius Jr set the tone, striking the opener in the 28th minute and turned provider 11 minutes later, threading the ball through to Franco Mastantuono, who doubled Madrid's advantage from close range.

Levante briefly threatened a comeback with an Etta Eyong header in the 54th minute, but Mbappe restored Madrid's two-goal cushion nine minutes later from the penalty spot before wrapping up the win in the 66th minute from a quick counter.