Mbappe back in training with Real Madrid at Club World Cup
Mbappe back in training with Real Madrid at Club World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Nations League - Semi Final - Spain v France - MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany - June 5, 2025 France's Kylian Mbappe reacts REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

25 Jun 2025 11:39PM
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida :Kylian Mbappe resumed training with his Real Madrid teammates on Wednesday after recovering from acute gastroenteritis, just ahead of his team's decisive Group H game at the Club World Cup against RB Salzburg.

The France forward was briefly admitted to a Miami-area hospital last week and missed Real's first two games, a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal and a 3-1 victory against Pachuca.

Real top Group H with four points, ahead of RB Salzburg on goal difference with Al-Hilal, who can still qualify for the knockout phase, on two.

Source: Reuters
