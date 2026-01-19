Mbappe calls on fans to back Vinicius Jr amid Real Madrid's struggles

MADRID, Jan 19 : Kylian Mbappe has urged Real Madrid fans to refrain from singling out Vinicius Jr for the club's woes, insisting the blame for their stuttering form rests on the entire team.

The France forward appealed for unity ahead of Real's Champions League clash at home to Monaco on Tuesday, after tensions at the Santiago Bernabeu reached boiling point during Saturday's 2-0 LaLiga victory over Levante.

"I understand the fans because we're not doing things right," Mbappe told a press conference on Monday.

"What I didn't like was that if they boo, they should boo the whole team. You shouldn't single out one player. It's not Vini's fault that we're playing the way we are now.

"That's all I have to say: don't go after one player. It's our collective fault, and we have the character to change that on the pitch."

Despite Saturday's LaLiga win, which saw second-placed Real move within a point of Barcelona, who lost at Real Sociedad on Sunday, frustration spilled over at the Bernabeu, with the fans directing their anger at several players, including Vinicius.

The Brazil winger was jeered throughout the match and particularly targeted during the starting lineup announcements, with heavy boos resonating in the stadium.

The unrest follows a turbulent period for the 14-times European champions. Their defeat by Barca in the Spanish Super Cup final this month, coupled with a shock 3-2 Copa del Rey exit at second-division side Albacete, has left fans disillusioned.

ALONSO'S DISMISSAL FUELS TENSIONS

The dismissal of manager Xabi Alonso last week, seven months into his tenure, has further fuelled tensions.

Reports of internal discord, including clashes between the coach and Vinicius, cast a shadow over Real's beleaguered campaign and Alonso's exit.

Saturday's scenes painted a picture of strain and vulnerability. Broadcast footage showed a visibly emotional Vinicius sitting on the stairs leading to the pitch, clearly affected after hearing boos during the lineup announcement.

Mbappe, who was seen comforting the 23-year-old winger before the game, emphasised the importance of providing a supportive environment for Vinicius.

"Vini, like you, like her, like everyone else, he's a human being," Mbappe said.

"He's an unbelievable talent, a great guy, and I'm fortunate to know him. We all need to protect him better. He's not alone at Real Madrid, and we're all with him. When he's at his best, he's one of the best players in the world.

"My job is to support him, look after him. When he's happy, he's a difference-maker, and that should be our collective focus."

Levante's visit to the Bernabeu might have secured three points for Los Blancos, but the tense atmosphere underscored the lasting impact of recent disappointments.

Despite Barcelona's surprising 2-1 loss at Sociedad, giving Madrid the chance to close the gap, the Bernabeu faithful remain restless, demanding improvement from their players.

Real have the opportunity to move closer to qualifying for the Champions League last 16 with a win over Monaco on Tuesday that could be key to Arbeloa rediscovering their rhythm and encourage fans to offer the united backing the team needs.