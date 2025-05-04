Logo
Sport

Mbappe double helps Real keep pressure on leaders Barca with 3-2 win over Celta Vigo
Mbappe double helps Real keep pressure on leaders Barca with 3-2 win over Celta Vigo

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores their third goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Celta Vigo - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - May 4, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Susana Vera
04 May 2025 10:08PM
MADRID, SPAIN : Kylian Mbappe scored two goals as Real Madrid fought off a late comeback attempt from Celta Vigo to secure a 3-2 win on Sunday and stay within four points of LaLiga leaders Barcelona whom they visit in next weekend's "El Clasico".

Arda Guler broke the deadlock for Real shortly after the half-hour mark as the Turkish 20-year-old took a short corner for a one-two with Lucas Vazquez before dispatching an excellent left-footed shot from a tight angle through a gap between defenders.

Mbappe doubled Real's lead six minutes later as Jude Bellingham's lobbed ball unleashed the Frenchman down the opposition half for a right-footed finish. Then Guler's through ball set up Mbappe's second goal three minutes after the break.

Seventh-placed Celta Vigo made a late charge as Javi Rodriguez scored for the visitors in the 69th minute and Williot Swedberg also struck seven minutes later, but Real were able to see off the late pressure to ensure the win.

Source: Reuters
