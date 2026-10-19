Logo
Logo

Sport

Mbappe double helps Real Madrid sweep aside Sevilla ahead of El Clasico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mbappe double helps Real Madrid sweep aside Sevilla ahead of El Clasico

Mbappe double helps Real Madrid sweep aside Sevilla ahead of El Clasico
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Sevilla - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 18, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Mbappe double helps Real Madrid sweep aside Sevilla ahead of El Clasico
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Sevilla - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 18, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Mbappe double helps Real Madrid sweep aside Sevilla ahead of El Clasico
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Sevilla - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 18, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe shoots at goal REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Mbappe double helps Real Madrid sweep aside Sevilla ahead of El Clasico
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Sevilla - Estadio Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - October 18, 2026 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe scores their second goal REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
19 Oct 2026 05:17AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MADRID, Oct 18 : Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Real Madrid closed the gap on LaLiga leaders Barcelona to six points with a 4-1 win over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, a week before the rivals meet.

Arda Guler opened the scoring in the 30th minute, arrowing a shot into the top corner from outside the box, before Mbappe added a second seven minutes later after a brilliant turn.

Mbappe won and converted a penalty in the 63rd minute to effectively settle the contest.

Sevilla pulled one back with 10 minutes remaining through substitute Manu Bueno, but Yan Diomande restored Real's three-goal lead with a thunderous strike two minutes later.

Real climbed to third on 21 points, one behind Atletico Madrid, while Sevilla are sixth on 14.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement