Mbappe hat-trick powers Real Madrid to 5-0 win over Kairat in Champions League
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Kairat v Real Madrid - Central Stadium, Almaty, Kazakhstan - September 30, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action with Kairat's Damir Kasabulat REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Kairat v Real Madrid - Central Stadium, Almaty, Kazakhstan - September 30, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Kairat v Real Madrid - Central Stadium, Almaty, Kazakhstan - September 30, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Kairat v Real Madrid - Central Stadium, Almaty, Kazakhstan - September 30, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe in action REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Kairat v Real Madrid - Central Stadium, Almaty, Kazakhstan - September 30, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe reacts after a missed chance REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
01 Oct 2025 02:52AM
Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid cruised to a 5-0 victory over Champions League debutants Kairat Almaty on Tuesday.

Fresh from a 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, Xabi Alonso's side responded emphatically in Kazakhstan, with Mbappe leading the charge.

The French forward opened the scoring in the 25th minute from the penalty spot and doubled their lead from a quick counter early in the second half.

Mbappe completed his hat-trick in the 73rd minute with a stunning effort from the edge of the box, with Eduardo Camavinga heading in Real's fourth. Brahim Diaz added a fifth in stoppage time, pouncing on a loose ball inside the area.

Source: Reuters
