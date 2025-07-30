Logo
Logo

Sport

Mbappe inherits Real Madrid's number 10 jersey after Modric exit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mbappe inherits Real Madrid's number 10 jersey after Modric exit

Mbappe inherits Real Madrid's number 10 jersey after Modric exit
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Quarter Final - Real Madrid v Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - July 5, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
Mbappe inherits Real Madrid's number 10 jersey after Modric exit
FILE PHOTO: Jul 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Real Madrid CF forward Kylian Mbappe (9) scores a goal against Borussia Dortmund in the second half during a quarterfinal match of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images/File Photo
30 Jul 2025 01:29PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Kylian Mbappe will follow Real Madrid greats Ferenc Puskas, Clarence Seedorf and Luis Figo by wearing the iconic number 10 jersey after Luka Modric's departure to AC Milan, the LaLiga club said late on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old French forward wore the number nine shirt in his debut season after arriving from Paris St Germain on a free transfer.

He scored 44 goals in all competitions in the 2024-25 season, though failed to lift a major trophy.

Among the other elite players to wear the number 10 shirt for Real Madrid is Gheorghe Hagi, Michael Laudrop, Robinho and Mesut Ozil.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement