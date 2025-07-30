Mbappe inherits Real Madrid's number 10 jersey after Modric exit

Kylian Mbappe will follow Real Madrid greats Ferenc Puskas, Clarence Seedorf and Luis Figo by wearing the iconic number 10 jersey after Luka Modric's departure to AC Milan, the LaLiga club said late on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old French forward wore the number nine shirt in his debut season after arriving from Paris St Germain on a free transfer.

He scored 44 goals in all competitions in the 2024-25 season, though failed to lift a major trophy.

Among the other elite players to wear the number 10 shirt for Real Madrid is Gheorghe Hagi, Michael Laudrop, Robinho and Mesut Ozil.