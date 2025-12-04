Logo
Logo

Sport

Mbappe magic ends Real Madrid's winless woes with dazzling double at Bilbao
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mbappe magic ends Real Madrid's winless woes with dazzling double at Bilbao

Mbappe magic ends Real Madrid's winless woes with dazzling double at Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - December 3, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with Vinicius Junior REUTERS/Pankra Nieto
Mbappe magic ends Real Madrid's winless woes with dazzling double at Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - December 3, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Pankra Nieto
Mbappe magic ends Real Madrid's winless woes with dazzling double at Bilbao
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Athletic Bilbao v Real Madrid - San Mames, Bilbao, Spain - December 3, 2025 Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their third goal with Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Pankra Nieto
04 Dec 2025 04:13AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BILBAO, Spain, Dec 3 : An inspired Kylian Mbappe scored two fabulous goals to guide Real Madrid to a commanding 3-0 win at Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday, ending their three-game winless streak in LaLiga.

The win keeps Real in second place with 36 points from 15 matches, one behind leaders Barcelona.

Real started brightly with Mbappe opening the scoring in the seventh minute. He received a long ball near the halfway line, brushed aside two defenders in a dynamic solo run before curling a stunning strike into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Madrid doubled their lead just before halftime. A patient build-up culminated in Trent Alexander-Arnold delivering a pinpoint cross from the right wing to the far post. Mbappe nodded the ball back inside the six-yard box, where Eduardo Camavinga headed in from close range.

The second half saw Real ease off the tempo, but Mbappe was far from done. In the 59th minute, spotting Bilbao keeper Unai Simon marginally out of position, the French forward unleashed another curling effort from outside the box to seal the win.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement