Mbappe ruled out of Super Cup semi v Atletico as Real name squad

Jan 6 : ‌Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is set to miss Thursday's Spanish Super Cup semi-final against Atletico Madrid as he continues to recover from a knee injury, with the club naming their travelling squad to Saudi Arabia without the Frenchman.

The 27-year-old France captain, who ‌equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's club record of 59 ‌goals in a calendar year for Real in their 2-0 LaLiga win over Sevilla on December 20, has a sprain in his left knee. The injury also ruled him out of Sunday's 5-1 LaLiga home victory over Real ‍Betis.

In a boost for manager Xabi Alonso, summer signing Trent Alexander-Arnold has been included in the squad. The England right back, 27, had been sidelined since early December with a thigh ​muscle injury in his ‌left leg and was initially expected to miss two months.

Real lost last year's Spanish Super Cup final ​5-2 to rivals Barcelona. Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao in the ⁠second semi-final on Wednesday, with ‌the final scheduled for Sunday in Jeddah.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

REAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Thibaut ​Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Fran Gonzalez.

Defenders: Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raul Asencio, Alvaro Carreras, Fran Garcia, ‍Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Dean Huijsen, David Jimenez.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, ⁠Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler, Dani Ceballos, Thiago.

Forwards: ​Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, ‌Gonzalo Garcia, Franco Mastantuono.