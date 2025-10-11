Mbappe withdraws from France squad due to ankle injury

France captain Kylian Mbappe has withdrawn from Monday's World Cup qualifier against Iceland due to a right ankle injury sustained during his side's 3-0 victory over Azerbaijan, the French Football Federation (FFF) said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old forward, in scintillating form this season with 14 goals in 10 appearances for Real Madrid, sustained the injury in the 83rd minute of the Azerbaijan game after scoring one goal and assisting in another.

"The national coach (Didier Deschamps) has confirmed his withdrawal. Kylian Mbappe has been made available to his club and will not be replaced," FFF said in a statement.

France, who lead Group D with a perfect record of nine points from three matches, will travel to Reykjavik to face third-placed Iceland.