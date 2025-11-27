Mbappe's four-goal bonanza earns Real Madrid 4-3 comeback win at Olympiacos

ATHENS :Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe scored four goals, including the second fastest hat-trick in Champions League history in just eight minutes, to earn a 4-3 comeback victory over hosts Olympiacos on Wednesday.

Mbappe beat two defenders to slot in from Vinicius Jr's assist in the 22nd minute, cancelling out Chiquinhos's eighth-minute lead. He then headed in an Arda Guler cross two minutes later, and before the Greeks had time to recover from the double strike, the France forward completed his hat-trick with another fine finish.

The Spaniards hit the woodwork through Aurelien Tchouameni in a strong first half but the hosts cut the deficit seven minutes after the restart through Mehdi Taremi's close range header before Mbappe's tap-in from yet another Vinicius Jr assist briefly restored order.

Olympiacos scored again with Ayoub El Kaabi's 81st minute header but despite intense late pressure, they could not find another goal as Real snapped their three-game winless run in all competitions.

Real climbed to fifth place on 12 points from five games in the league phase table with the top eight earning automatic qualification for the knockout stage and with three matchdays remaining. Olympiacos are 33rd with two points.