McClaren steps down after Jamaica's draw with Curacao

Steve McClaren has resigned as Jamaica's head coach following a goalless draw with Curacao on Tuesday, which dealt a blow to their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup in North America.

Jamaica needed a win to qualify but hit the woodwork three times in the second half, as Curacao held on for the draw and became the smallest country ever to win a berth at the World Cup finals.

Former England coach McClaren's side finished second in Group B of CONCACAF qualifying, despite being the favourites to qualify.

They can still make it to the 48-team World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the U.S., but they will have to go through an inter-confederation play-off tournament in March, where they will come up against the likes of Iraq and DR Congo.

"Leading this team has been one of the greatest honours of my career. But football is a results business and tonight we have fallen short of our goal, which was to qualify from this group," McClaren told reporters.

"It is the responsibility of the leader to step forward, take accountability and make decisions in the best interests of the team. After deep reflection and an honest assessment of where we are and where we need to go, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Jamaican national team.

"Sometimes the best thing a leader can do is to recognise when a fresh voice, new energy and a different perspective is required to move this team forward."

McClaren, who coached England between 2007-08 and was sacked after they failed to qualify for the 2008 European Championship, took charge of Jamaica in July 2024.

The 64-year-old oversaw 24 games, winning 13 and losing six.