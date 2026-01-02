McFarlane says Chelsea are locked in on Man City after 'crazy 24 hours'

Jan 2 : Chelsea's players ‌remain focused despite the club's sudden managerial upheaval, interim boss Calum McFarlane said on Friday after what he described as a "crazy 24 hours" following Enzo Maresca's New Year's Day departure.

The club's under-21s head coach was thrust into the spotlight after Maresca suddenly left amid a poor run of form, with a daunting debut awaiting him when they face Pep Guardiola's second-placed Manchester City on Sunday.

"It's been a crazy 24 hours, a whirlwind as you can imagine, but also really enjoyable and exciting. I can only feel positive about it. It's an amazing experience," McFarlane ‌told reporters ahead of Sunday's trip to Manchester.

"You don't know what to expect really. ‌The energy and enthusiasm in training was exceptional today. They seem really focused, driven and hungry. They know we've got a massive game on Sunday and we're going to have to be at our best.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"They're professionals. They've done this a long time, they've been here before. Reece (James) has been brilliant. He's been a real leader in the group and supported the staff and players."

CHELSEA SEEK TO END WINLESS RUN

Chelsea face a stern test against City, having failed to beat Guardiola's side across all competitions since ‍the 2021 Champions League final - a run spanning 11 games that include nine defeats.

As McFarlane prepares for his first game in charge of a senior team, he will face a veteran in Guardiola who has managed over 1,000 games and won nearly 40 trophies in his managerial career.

"Ultimately, it's a football match and it's not really about me or my first game or playing against Pep, it's ​about Chelsea v City. Two top sides," he ‌added.

"We'll go there and compete. We've seen how this team can do in big moments. We're really looking forward to this challenge."

Chelsea are fifth in the standings, 11 points behind City.

MCFARLANE 'RELAXED' ABOUT FACING CITY

Despite the magnitude ​of the occasion, McFarlane remained composed and said he was "quite relaxed" about the game, adding that the narrative should not be about him ⁠and the coaching staff.

"I'm sure as we get closer to ‌the game, it will become more nerve-wracking and daunting," he said.

"I haven't worked at this level before, but the lads ​today were brilliant. It fills you with confidence that we're all in it together and it's a team effort.

"I think that we know we're up against a really good team in really good form, a ‍great manager. But we've got a really good team, we've got a really good, talented group of players. So I wouldn't say ⁠we have nothing to lose."

McFarlane also said he does not know whether he will stay in charge after the game with Chelsea set to play ​seven more fixtures in a busy ‌January.

"The brief is to prepare the lads for Man City on Sunday and that's all I know," ‍he ​said.