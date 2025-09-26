McGinn seals Villa win against Bologna, Giroud fires Lille past Brann

BIRMINGHAM, England :An early goal from John McGinn helped Aston Villa to kick off their Europa League campaign with a gritty 1-0 group-stage win over Bologna on Thursday, while Olivier Giroud came off the bench to nod in a late winner in Lille’s dramatic 2-1 triumph against SK Brann.

Scottish midfielder McGinn's decisive goal came in the 13th minute, setting Villa off to a positive start in their European campaign at Villa Park.

McGinn broke the deadlock when a cleverly worked short corner found him in space outside the box. With precision, he struck a low shot that nestled into the bottom corner, leaving Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski rooted to the spot.

Ollie Watkins had a golden opportunity to double Villa’s lead in the 68th minute from the penalty spot, after being brought down by Martin Vitik. But his tame effort was easily saved by Skorupski.

Just minutes later, Bologna came agonisingly close to an equaliser when Santiago Castro’s powerful header crashed against the crossbar and bounced out of play.

McGinn admitted the win was vital, with Villa still without a Premier League victory this season.

"It was important to get a win at home. Not our strongest start to the season, especially here," he told TNT Sports.

"Really difficult to play against (Bologna) but we had chances, missed the penalty which could have made it a more difficult night. At this stage, we'll take anything that's coming."

GIROUD FLIES HIGH FOR LILLE

Substitute Giroud emerged as Lille’s hero earlier on Thursday, rising high to head in a decisive late goal that spoiled Norwegian Brann’s long-awaited return to European competition after 18 years.

The French side secured a 2-1 home victory in a match filled with drama, as both teams were denied multiple times by the woodwork, with four shots striking the post or crossbar throughout the game.

The Frenchman, who turns 39 next week, soared above the defence to meet a cross in the 80th minute, powering a point-blank header past the keeper and leaving Brann’s back line helpless.

In Glasgow, 10-man Rangers fell 1-0 to Genk after Mohamed Diomande was sent off just before halftime.

Oh Hyeon-gyu scored the winner in the 55th minute for the Belgian side, redeeming himself after missing a penalty earlier in the match.

VfB Stuttgart began their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 home win over Celta Vigo, courtesy of second-half goals from Badredine Bouanani and Bilal El Khannouss.

Tanner Tessmann blasted in a stunning first-time strike from distance into the top corner just 15 minutes from time to earn Olympique Lyonnais a hard-fought 1-0 win at Utrecht.

Two-time Europa League champions FC Porto escaped with a dramatic victory, as William Gomes struck deep into stoppage time to silence Salzburg and secure a precious 1-0 win.