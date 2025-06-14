McKenzie kicks Chiefs into third straight Super Rugby Pacific final

Damian McKenzie kicked 22 points as the Waikato Chiefs played near perfect playoff rugby to reach a third straight Super Rugby Pacific final with a convincing 37-17 win over the ACT Brumbies in Hamilton on Saturday.

Emoni Narawa scored tries either side of halftime and Josh Jacomb also crossed but it was McKenzie's all-round game and almost perfect night from the kicking tee to punish Brumbies ill-discipline that proved the difference.

The Chiefs, runners-up for the last two years, will travel to Christchurch next week to play for the title against the Canterbury Crusaders, who edged the reigning champion Auckland Blues 21-14 in Friday's first semi.

"Outstanding performance from the lads," said All Blacks flyhalf McKenzie, who kicked six penalties and two conversions.

"The Brumbies come out of the box fast, like we knew they would, and I just love the way we were really composed to stick to our game.

"We put the ball in front of our forwards, and obviously our set piece was great tonight. So when we got into the 22 we managed to come away with points most of the time."

The Brumbies had the better of possession and territory and also scored three tries but lost Wallabies flyhalf Noah Lolesio to concussion in the 10th minute and spurned a few opportunities to kick for points when the game was still in the balance.

"We had to play close to a perfect game to come out here and get the result," said skipper Allan Alaalatoa.

"And we probably saw there in the second half that accuracy let us down. And off the back of that probably our discipline as well."

The visitors, hoping to become the first Australian team to win a Super Rugby playoff in New Zealand, scored the opening try through hooker Billy Pollard in the 15th minute off a trademark rolling maul.

The Chiefs were already a man down after Tupou Vaa'i had been sent to the sin bin for a high tackle but were back on level terms soon after the lock returned, Nawara picking up from the base of a ruck and going over unopposed.

Two McKenzie penalties put the home side ahead before Brumbies winger Corey Toole reined them in with a try from a Jack Debreczeni crosskick.

Another couple of McKenzie three-pointers gave the Chiefs a 19-12 halftime lead and they retained it even after Toole beat two tacklers to go over in the corner for his second try.

Nawara grabbed his brace in the 47th minute and three more McKenzie kicks extended the lead to 32-17 going into the last quarter.

McKenzie got the assist when Jacomb went over in the 65th minute and the flyhalf made amends for missing the conversion - his only kicking blemish - by racing back and putting in a try-saving tackle on Brumbies fullback Tom Wright a minute later.

The visitors kept hammering away trying to snap their run of three successive semi-final losses but the Chiefs held firm to earn the trip to Christchurch, where the Crusaders are unbeaten in 31 playoff matches over three decades of Super Rugby.