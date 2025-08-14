McLaren to auction 2026 F1 car before it has been raced

LONDON :Champions McLaren claimed a first on Thursday by announcing the auction of one of their 2026 Formula One cars before it has even been raced.

The F1 car, which will be driven by Oscar Piastri or Lando Norris, is one of a trio of future chassis offered by McLaren in the December 5 sale organised by RM Sotheby's ahead of this year's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The other two are a 2026 Arrow McLaren Indycar, to be raced at the Indianapolis 500 next May by Mexican Pato O'Ward, and McLaren's inaugural 2027 World Endurance Hypercar that will compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

McLaren Chief Executive Zak Brown said the auction would be the first time a future Formula One car had been sold before it had been unveiled to the public.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The as-yet unnamed 2026 car, likely to be the MCL40 after this year's MCL39, will be the team's first for a new era in Formula One with a big change in technical and engine regulations.

The successful bidder will have to wait until 2028 to take delivery, with a 2025 show car offered on lease until then to the buyer who will also have behind the scenes access to the team and events.

The other cars will be delivered after the respective series have ended.

McLaren are the only team to have won the 'Triple Crown' of the Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans and will try to add to their success when they return to endurance racing in 2027.