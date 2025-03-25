Mead, Kirby return for England as Wiegman targets Belgium double

Striker Beth Mead and midfielder Fran Kirby have returned from injury while Maisie Symonds has earned her first England call-up on Tuesday in Sarina Wiegman's 25-player squad for next month's Women's Nations League matches with Belgium.

Back-to-back wins against Group A3 bottom side Belgium would be a significant boost for England, who are tied with group leaders Portugal on four points with only one team set to qualify for the Nations League finals later this year.

Wiegman said she was keen to carry on the momentum from last month's 1-1 draw with Portugal and 1-0 win over third-placed Spain, who have three points.

"It’s good for us to be back together so quickly after a positive start to this year," the coach said in a statement.

"We have a lot we want to achieve in the Nations League and although we are satisfied with our start in the group, there’s much more work to be done to improve our game."

Euro 2022 joint-top scorer Mead missed last month's matches due to an injury, as did Kirby, but both have returned after taking to the pitch for their clubs earlier this month.

Goalkeeper Khiara Keating will continue to look for her senior debut as she has returned to the squad, while midfielder Symonds earned her maiden call-up after starting twice for England Under-23s last month.

England host Belgium in Bristol on April 4, before visiting them on April 8.

England squad:

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Hannah Hampton, Khiara Keating, Anna Moorhouse

Defenders: Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Maya Le Tissier, Esme Morgan, Lucy Parker, Millie Turner, Leah Williamson

Midfielders: Grace Clinton, Fran Kirby, Jess Park, Maisie Symonds, Ella Toone, Keira Walsh

Forwards: Aggie Beever-Jones, Lauren James, Chloe Kelly, Beth Mead, Nikita Parris, Alessia Russo