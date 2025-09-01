Medvedev splits with coach Cervara after eight-year partnership

Daniil Medvedev and his coach Gilles Cervara have announced the end of their eight-year collaboration, days after the former world number one's stunning first-round exit at the U.S. Open.

Medvedev lost 6-3 7-5 6-7(5) 0-6 6-4 to Benjamin Bonzi in a chaotic clash where the 29-year-old launched a tirade against the chair umpire, whipped up a jeering crowd that prevented his opponent from serving and smashed his racket after the match.

Cervara, named ATP Coach of the Year in 2019, helped Medvedev secure 20 titles, including the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2020 ATP Finals.

"I am grateful to you for guiding me through all these years and let's see what life brings us in the future," Medvedev said on social media.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The decision to end the partnership came after a woeful run in the Grand Slams this year, with Medvedev losing in the first round at three of the four majors and in the second round at the other.

Cervara said he had loved working with the Russian - "even when it was difficult".

"Daniil our fantastic eight-season adventure together comes to an end. Like a symbolic wink of life, it's after this US Open tournament that we end our collaboration...," Cervara posted on social media on Sunday.

"I will keep in mind your unconventional magic as a player, which is your strength. It will return, I'm sure."