Napoli edge Genoa 2-1 to return to Serie A summit
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 21, 2024 Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in action with Genoa's Brooke Norton-Cuffy REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 21, 2024 Napoli's Matteo Politano in action with Genoa's Vitinha REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 21, 2024 Napoli's Frank Anguissa in action with Genoa's Morten Frendrup and Fabio Miretti REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 21, 2024 Napoli's Amir Rrahmani in action with Genoa's Caleb Ekuban REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - Serie A - Genoa v Napoli - Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genoa, Italy - December 21, 2024 Napoli's Romelu Lukaku in action with Genoa's Johan Vasquez REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
22 Dec 2024 03:10AM
GENOA, Italy : Napoli's Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa and Amir Rrahmani both scored headers as they moved back to the top of the Serie A standings with a 2-1 victory at Genoa on Saturday in a tight contest.

Napoli lead with 38 points, one ahead of Atalanta who play Empoli at home on Sunday. Genoa are 14th with 16 points.

Anguissa put Napoli ahead after 15 minutes with a header that deflected in off a Genoa defender, and Rrahmani doubled the lead eight minutes later with a looping effort into the top corner from a set piece.

Andrea Pinamonti pulled one back for Genoa six minutes after the break, calmly slotting a low shot into the bottom corner after receiving Vitinha's pass from the by-line.

Genoa tried to salvage a point late in the match, but Napoli keeper Alex Meret stood strong with several impressive saves.

Source: Reuters

