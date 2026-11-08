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Messi becomes first to win MLS Golden Boot in consecutive seasons
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Messi becomes first to win MLS Golden Boot in consecutive seasons

Messi becomes first to win MLS Golden Boot in consecutive seasons
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Major League Soccer - Inter Miami CF v Austin FC - Nu Stadium, Miami, Florida, U.S. - April 4, 2026 Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring a goal later disallowed REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
Messi becomes first to win MLS Golden Boot in consecutive seasons
Nov 1, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) celebrates his goal against New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner (30) with teammates during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Messi becomes first to win MLS Golden Boot in consecutive seasons
Nov 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) controls the ball against Charlotte FC in the second half at Nu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Messi becomes first to win MLS Golden Boot in consecutive seasons
Nov 7, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi (10) looks on against Charlotte FC in the second half at Nu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
08 Nov 2026 11:05AM (Updated: 08 Nov 2026 11:33AM)
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NEW YORK, Nov 7 : Inter Miami's Lionel Messi became the first to win MLS' Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons, the league said on Saturday, the final day of the regular season.

• Messi scored a league-high 26 goals across 31 matches, while FC Dallas forward Petar Musa followed with 22 goals and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge recorded 21.

• He had 29 goals the previous season, becoming the second in league history to score at least 25 times in back-to-back years.

• The 39-year-old Argentine retired from international football earlier this year after 21 years but signed a contract extension with the MLS club through 2028 in October.

• The MLS Cup Playoffs begin on November 19. Inter Miami finished the regular season second in the Eastern Conference.

Source: Reuters
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