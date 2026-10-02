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Messi becomes the majority owner of Spanish club Eldense
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Messi becomes the majority owner of Spanish club Eldense

Messi becomes the majority owner of Spanish club Eldense

Sep 27, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) enters the field before the game against the Columbus Crew at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

02 Oct 2026 01:52AM
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Oct 1 : Lionel Messi has completed the acquisition of Spanish second-tier side CD Eldense pending regulatory approval, the club announced on Thursday.

Messi, 39, has now become the majority owner of a second club in Spain this year, after the purchase of UE Cornella in April.

The former Argentina and Barcelona forward, who currently plays for Inter Miami, last month agreed a deal to acquire all the shares of Eldense held by a Colombian investment group, the previous majority shareholder.

"Club Deportivo Eldense officially announces the acquisition of the club by Leo Messi, marking the start of a new and exciting chapter in the club’s history, which spans more than a hundred years," Eldense, who were established in 1921, wrote on the club's website.

Eldense will hope that the deal will give them a lift as they sit 19th in the Segunda Division with four losses in seven matches, fighting to avoid relegation.

Source: Reuters
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