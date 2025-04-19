Messi plays down Argentina-Mexico rivalry

Lionel Messi has poured cold water on the idea of a heated rivalry between Argentina and Mexico, saying that the alleged tensions between the teams simply do not exist.

Video footage of an incident in the dressing room after the Mexico v Argentina group match at the 2022 Qatar World Cup appeared to show Messi nudging Mexico captain Andres Guardado's jersey, sparking a media storm.

"They put themselves in a position of having a rivalry with us that doesn't really exist," Messi told Simplemente Futbol.

"There is no comparison between Argentina and Mexico and I don't know where it comes from."

Messi insisted his relationship with the country remained positive.

"I've always felt very loved by the Mexican people, I've never disrespected anyone," he said.

The eight-times Ballon d'Or winner recalled his decisive goal against Mexico in Qatar, describing it as a huge relief that revitalised his team's campaign on a day when the Mexican supporters dominated the stands.

"The goal I enjoyed the most in Qatar was the one against Mexico. Not because of the fans, far from it. It was a huge relief and gave us the chance to be ourselves again," said Messi, who has scored four goals against Mexico since 2006 and never lost to them in six meetings.