Messi scores twice as Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 in his final home World Cup qualifier

Lionel Messi scored twice as Argentina beat Venezuela 3-0 on Thursday in the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's final home World Cup qualifier.

Messi has not given an indication as to when he plans to retire but the 38-year-old has said the match against Venezuela will be his last World Cup qualifier on home soil.

The reigning World Cup champions, who have already qualified for next year's tournament in North America, controlled proceedings from the opening whistle, creating chances through Nicolas Tagliafico and Franco Mastantuono only to be thwarted by Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

Messi broke the deadlock in the 39th minute, the Argentine captain latching onto a pass from Julian Alvarez on a swift counter-attack and firing home into the top-right corner of Romo's net.

Argentina maintained their relentless pressure in the second half, with Messi remaining the focal point of their attack, but the hosts had to wait until the 76th minute for a second goal, Nico Gonzalez delivering from the left for Lautaro Martinez to score with a diving header.

Four minutes later, Messi capped off another excellent performance with a third goal, assisted by Thiago Almada.

The Albiceleste top the South American qualifying table for the 2026 World Cup in North America with 38 points and visit Ecuador on Tuesday in their final group match.

Venezuela will look to keep their qualifying hopes alive when they host Colombia.