Mexican Federation fines Chicharito following sexist remarks

MEXICO CITY :The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) has fined Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez and launched an investigation after the former Manchester United striker posted social media videos that football authorities said "promote sexist stereotypes".

In a joint statement released on Wednesday by FMF along with Mexico's top men's and women's leagues - Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil - officials said Hernandez's remarks were in violation of their gender and diversity policies and constituted a form of media violence.

A representative for the Chivas Guadalajara player did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

FMF has imposed a financial fine and issued a warning, and more severe sanctions could follow if Hernandez repeats such behaviour.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"A few days ago on the social media platform 'TikTok', Hernandez made statements that promote sexist stereotypes that are considered media violence and go against gender equality in sport," the football bodies said in the statement.

"The Gender and Diversity Commission announces that it has initiated an investigation that seeks to prevent and punish this behaviour, determining to impose a financial penalty and a warning on Javier 'El Chicharito' Hernandez, stating that this Commission will take more severe measures in the event of a repeat offence."

Hernandez, 37, posted videos over the weekend in which he called on women to "let themselves be guided by a man" and accused women of "eradicating masculinity".

The high-profile athlete also said society had become "hypersensitive" and questioned feminist views on domestic roles.

The remarks were widely criticised as sexist and out of touch with contemporary society, prompting condemnation from fans and public figures including President Claudia Sheinbaum.

"He's a very good footballer, but in terms of his opinion about women, I think he still has a lot to learn, because women can be whatever we want to be," Sheinbaum said in her daily news conference on Wednesday.

Hernandez, Mexico's all-time leading scorer, rejoined boyhood club Chivas in January 2024 after playing for LA Galaxy and several top European teams, including Manchester United, West Ham United, Real Madrid and Sevilla.

Chivas also condemned his remarks.

"The club has taken the appropriate measures in accordance with its internal regulations," the Liga MX side said.

"As an institution with a deep sense of social responsibility, we firmly reject any behaviour, stance or expression that reinforces stereotypes that limit the freedom, respect and full development of all people."