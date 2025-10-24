Mexican Grand Prix revs up for 10th anniversary celebration

MEXICO CITY :After a decade of roaring engines and sold-out grandstands, the Mexican Grand Prix will celebrate its 10th anniversary this weekend as a major economic driver and international showcase for the country.

Federico Gonzalez, director of the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix, outlined plans this weekend to mark the milestone while reflecting on the event's journey since returning to the F1 calendar in 2015.

"Every year we make an effort to improve the experience for attendees. We get into the smallest details and the biggest coordination efforts with the city," Gonzalez told Reuters on Wednesday.

The event will highlight collaborations between FIA officials, local government, private sponsors, and institutions, which Gonzalez described as "a project for everyone".

A DECADE OF TRIUMPHS AND HURDLES

Gonzalez acknowledged the pandemic as the race's most significant challenge, citing the complexities of managing COVID-19 protocols during the period, and emphasised the event's role as an economic engine.

"This project is a platform for promoting tourism in the city and country to the world," he said, noting how the event fills Mexico City's hotels and restaurants while showcasing the nation as vibrant and industrious.

The race operates through a trust fund established with private contributors rather than public money.

"We all recognise that it is an economic windfall for the city, which is important because of the image it projects to the world. This weekend, the hotels and restaurants are full you can feel the vibe. It's not easy to move this city," he said.

Gonzalez also emphasised the race's role as a showcase of Mexico's ability to host large-scale international events, including next year's soccer World Cup, which Mexico will co-host alongside the United States and Canada.

"The opportunity to be part of an event of this travelling nature is very good because year after year we are in the eye of the world with a presence and an image of the amazing things that happen in Mexico, of how hard-working Mexicans are," he said.

The director also highlighted the distinctly Mexican character of the race, citing local touches such as trophies crafted with contributions from domestic designers and activities that lend the race its unique identity.

"This is Mexico, and that is what I think gives the Grand Prix its personality," he said.

Looking ahead, Gonzalez expressed optimism about the race's future while dismissing proposals for an additional venue elsewhere in the country. "I hope it's here for 30 or 40 years more. I really hope so, because I think it belongs to everyone," he added.