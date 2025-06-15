Mexican hero Suarez triumphs in rain-soaked NASCAR homecoming

MEXICO CITY :Daniel Suarez transformed disaster into triumph on Saturday, recovering from a morning crash to storm from last place to victory in NASCAR's Xfinity Series race, sending thousands of rain-drenched Mexican fans into ecstasy at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The 33-year-old Monterrey native, who crashed during qualifying practice for the top-tier Cup Series, dusted himself off to claim a fairy-tale win in his homeland in a backup car against all odds.

"I left my country 10 years ago to follow my dreams and pursue a career in NASCAR. I have never felt anything like this," Suarez, who in 2016 became the first foreign driver to win an Xfinity Series title, told reporters.

"It's amazing that this race is actually happening here. This win is not only for me; it's for everyone who has worked on this in Mexico and the United States, and for everyone who believes in it and in me," he added.

Suarez seized his opportunity during the chaotic restart in the final stage when his rivals Connor Zilisch and Ty Gibbs were eliminated in a multi-car collision.

Although he secured the lead, it was not without challenge; a late restart after a red flag saw him fend off Taylor Gray and ultimately claim victory in the second-tier NASCAR series.

"It's incredible to get this win in front of my home crowd and my people. Did you guys have fun? Viva Mexico," Suarez shouted to fans who had braved persistent rainfall throughout the day.

Earlier, rain disrupted NASCAR's Cup Series qualifying, with New Zealand's Shane van Gisbergen mastering the treacherous conditions to secure pole position for Sunday's debut Cup race in Mexico.

"What a really cool achievement for us," said van Gisbergen, steering his No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet to the front of the grid.

The weekend represents NASCAR's boldest international push in years, bringing America's premier motorsport to a nation where Formula One has traditionally dominated the racing landscape.