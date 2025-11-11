Mexican President Sheinbaum to give prime World Cup ticket to young girl

(changes slug, no change to story)

By Angelica Medina

MEXICO CITY :Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday she would skip the opening match of the 2026 World Cup in Mexico City, choosing instead to give her premium seat to a young female fan who could not otherwise afford to attend.

"I've made a decision. I'm going to give my ticket to the opening ceremony to a girl or young woman who doesn't have the opportunity to attend and who loves football," Sheinbaum told a press conference.

During FIFA President Gianni Infantino's visit to the country in August, Sheinbaum said she would not be using the ticket.

However, she has now decided to gift the coveted ticket number 00001 for the match on June 11, which kicks off the tournament co-hosted by Mexico, Canada and the U.S.

"We are deciding how we are going to choose, but I am going to give that ticket, the number 00001, to a girl so she can dream about football," she added.

The president recalled that Mexico City hosted World Cup openers in 1970 and 1986, making the Azteca Stadium the first venue in history to stage three opening matches.

Sheinbaum also highlighted the planned activities and investment in infrastructure in the co-host cities of Guadalajara and Monterrey. However, she did not specify the projects or funding amounts involved.