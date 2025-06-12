Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Mexico City mayor pledges warm welcome for all 2026 World Cup fans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Mexico City mayor pledges warm welcome for all 2026 World Cup fans

Mexico City mayor pledges warm welcome for all 2026 World Cup fans
Soccer Football - World Cup - Mexico holds event to mark one year to go until the World Cup - General Prim, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2025 Mexico City Host City Director Felix Aguirre, Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada, Mexico FIFA Director Jurgen Mainka, Italian former player Alessandro Del Piero and Mexico City's Secretary of Tourism Alejandra Frausto present the countdown clock during the event REUTERS/Raquel Cunha
Mexico City mayor pledges warm welcome for all 2026 World Cup fans
Soccer Football - World Cup - Mexico holds event to mark one year to go until the World Cup - Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2025 Performers play with footballs during the countdown clock presentation on Reforma Avenue REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexico City mayor pledges warm welcome for all 2026 World Cup fans
Soccer Football - World Cup - Mexico holds event to mark one year to go until the World Cup - Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2025 A performer plays with footballs during the countdown clock presentation on Reforma Avenue REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexico City mayor pledges warm welcome for all 2026 World Cup fans
Soccer Football - World Cup - Mexico holds event to mark one year to go until the World Cup - Paseo de la Reforma Avenue, Mexico City, Mexico - June 11, 2025 General view of the countdown clock on Reforma Avenue REUTERS/Henry Romero
12 Jun 2025 07:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY :Mexico City will embrace fans from all nations and cultures during the 2026 World Cup, Mayor Clara Brugada said on Wednesday as she unveiled the countdown clock marking one year to the tournament's return to the Mexican capital.

As the city prepares to host the World Cup for the third time, Brugada stressed the importance of inclusion and openness, framing a contrast to anti-immigration measures in co-host nation the United States under President Donald Trump

"All football fans are welcome here. In this city, no one is a foreigner," Brugada said at the FIFA event. 

"We will joyfully welcome those who come from all corners of the globe, with their music, their colours, their languages and their passion. We think diversity is our greatest treasure."

"Today is a very special day for Mexico City. We are exactly 365 days away from opening our doors to the world and hosting, for the third time, the opening of a World Cup, something that no other city on the planet has ever achieved."

Addressing concerns from residents near the Azteca Stadium, Mayor Brugada assured them that they would benefit from over six billion pesos in investments aimed at upgrading public services and infrastructure.

"We will strengthen the rights of residents with more water, better public spaces and more services," she said.

"We are therefore building a legacy, and that is something that fills us with pride. That is why we have made a historic investment in works, infrastructure, water, security and mobility."

In addition, as part of the festivities leading up to the 2026 World Cup, more than 40 buildings and landmarks in Mexico City will be illuminated in green on Wednesday night.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement