Mexico's quarterback Flores champions flag football ahead of LA Olympics

Jan 21 : Diana Flores started playing flag football on dusty fields where women were not even allowed on the main pitch.

Two decades later, the Mexican quarterback has led her country to back-to-back World Games gold medals and is on a mission to prove her sport deserves recognition as more than just American football's recreational cousin.

The 28-year-old has been part of the Mexican national team for 12 years, leading them to victories against the U.S. in the 2022 and 2025 World Games. Those triumphs have brought flag football into the spotlight - and now it will debut at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

"This is a professional sport that is not only now an Olympic sport for LA 28, but also it's opening opportunities for the athletes out there to earn a scholarship, to go to college in the United States or here in Mexico," Flores told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, as the sport gains prominence, Flores is battling misconceptions that flag football is simply a watered-down version of American football or a backup option for athletes who could not make it in the NFL.

"They are two different sports," Flores said.

Flag football's main difference is that it is non-contact. The team advance up the pitch via a series of offensive plays with "tackles" made by removing one of the two fabric flags attached to the ball carrier's waist.

"Flag football is more creative. It's about speed, it's about agility, it's inclusive. So it has its own characteristics that have to be approached in its own way," she added.

That is the main message of her book "Flag Football for Dummies," which explains the sport from rules to strategies. "I really wanted to give people the tools to actually form themselves as flag football athletes and everything they need to shine on the field," she added.

BUILDING OPPORTUNITIES FOR WOMEN

Flores' early career was a masterclass in persistence.

Starting at age eight in Mexico City after her dad introduced her to the sport as part of the Aguilas Blancas team, she played with older girls on inferior pitches to men.

By 13, she was the only female in otherwise all-boys leagues.

At 14, she had to travel to the U.S. just to play with girls her own age for the first time.

"I remember the place we started playing at was a dust field, pretty much. We were part of this club, they had this amazing football field, natural grass, amazing lighting. But back then we were not allowed to step on it because our sport didn't have the respect that it has right now," she recalled.

Fast-forward to today, and the transformation is remarkable. Scholarships are proliferating, 16 U.S. states have sanctioned flag football, and the sport is pushing toward NCAA Division I status.

Flores was crucial in the increased interest as her profile soared after starring in a 2023 Emmy-winning NFL Super Bowl commercial "Run with it" alongside tennis legend Billie Jean King – a particularly meaningful moment since King became her hero after a teenage Google search for "girls versus boys sports."

Yet proper career opportunities remain elusive.

"You know right now we cannot make a living from playing the sport we love. So hopefully in the next years that will change," Flores said.

As the Olympics approach, questions have emerged about whether NFL stars might jump into flag football and eclipse the sport's long-dedicated athletes.

Last year, the league teams approved a resolution to allow their players to compete in flag football, with top names such as Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow expressing interest.

Flores is not buying it.

"It is not that easy just to come here and overshadow what flag football athletes have been doing for a long time because you need preparation, you need to really commit to this, to catch up with the level of flag football athletes."

Beyond the field, Flores chairs the Athletes Committee for the International Federation of American Football, working to create leadership pathways for women in sports administration.

Her mission is clear: "I think I found my purpose through this sport. The purpose of just helping build opportunities for girls and women on and off the field."