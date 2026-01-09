Meylemans claims second European skeleton title with win in St. Moritz

Jan 9 : ‌Belgium's Kim Meylemans clinched her second European Championship skeleton title in St. Moritz on Friday, as the countdown to next month's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics gathers pace.

The 29-year-old, who in 2024 became Belgium's first European champion, set a track record ‌with a time of 1:10.23 in the ‌second run at the St. Moritz-Celerina Olympic Bobrun.

The race also served as a leg on the 2025-26 Skeleton World Cup calendar, with the European title and medals awarded to the highest-placing Europeans.

"I had my best run - ‍especially the second one, which was the best I've ever had here - so I'm really happy with the performance," Meylemans told IBSF.

"It's a super special place. The ice is ​just lovely... I ‌really like it here."

American Kelly Curtis finished second, while Meylemans' partner Nicole Silveira of Brazil claimed ​third place.

In the European Championship ranking, Britain's Tabitha Stoecker won ⁠silver after finishing fourth, with ‌the bronze going to Germany's Jacqueline Pfeifer, who ​was fifth.

Meylemans is closing in on her first overall World Cup title and leads the standings ‍with 1,243 points ahead of the final stop in ⁠Altenberg on January 16. She is 130 points ahead of 2018 ​Olympic silver medallist ‌Pfeifer in second.