Miami's Spoelstra named USA men's team head coach until 2028

Miami Heat boss Erik Spoelstra has been appointed head coach of the United States men's national team through to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, USA Basketball said on Tuesday.

Spoelstra, who led Miami to back-to-back NBA championships in 2012 and 2013, was assistant coach of the U.S. men's team which won gold at last year's Paris Games.

The 54-year-old was also an assistant coach to Steve Kerr at the 2023 FIBA Men's World Cup, where the USA finished fourth.

"It's an incredible honor to be named head coach of the USA Basketball men's national team," said Spoelstra, who will enter his 18th season as Miami coach this year.

"I look forward to carrying on the tradition of excellence and teamwork that defines USA Basketball."

The U.S. men's team have won gold at the past five Summer Olympics, with a total of 17 gold medals since the sport was first included in the Olympic program in 1936.