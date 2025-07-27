Midfielder Gibbs-White pens new Forest deal to 2028

Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White has signed a new deal to remain at the Premier League club until 2028, ending speculation over a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

British media had reported earlier this month that Tottenham were set to trigger a release clause in Gibbs-White's contract but Forest confirmed late on Saturday the player would remain at the City Ground.

"A central figure in Forest's Premier League resurgence and a fan favourite at the City Ground, Gibbs-White has underlined his long-term commitment to the club by agreeing to fresh terms," Forest said in a statement.

Forest finished seventh in the Premier League last season, earning a place in the UEFA Conference League's playoff round.

