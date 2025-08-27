Singapore footballer dropped from U-17 national squad after row over studies and training camp

SINGAPORE: Footballer Mika Baihakki has been dropped from the national under-17 squad after the teen opted to skip an overseas training camp and remain in Singapore to prepare for his examinations.

Mika is the son of former Singapore international Baihakki Khaizan. On Tuesday (Aug 26), Mika’s mother Norfasarie Mohd Yahya raised the issue in posts on Facebook and Instagram.

Ms Norfasarie said that her son was "upfront with the management" about his desire to remain in Singapore during the September school holidays to attend extra lessons and prepare for his N-Levels, rather than attend a training camp in Bahrain.

The examinations begin on Sep 15, one day after the team returns to Singapore.

"Instead of providing support, Mika was punished. He was dropped from the squad, told to return his kit, and informed he would no longer be considered for the AFC U-17 Championship in November," Ms Norfasarie said.

In response to CNA's queries, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) said on Wednesday that players and their families were informed of its requirements for squad selection "months in advance", and that it was not a surprise for them.

"It was also made clear that no exceptions will be made for any individual players," it added.

Ahead of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in November, FAS said the players had been asked for their "total commitment" to training camps and tournaments.

They were: a training camp in Bangkok in June, the Lion City Cup in July, two overseas training camps in September and November, as well as the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers in November.

Players must also commit to five days a week for training and matches.

"Football is a team sport. Any form of absence will inadvertently affect the training conditions and environment, ultimately leading to sub-optimal preparation for an official elite-level competition at the Asian level.

"To fly the Singapore flag at such a major stage, 100 per cent commitment is expected from the players," it added.

MOTHER'S ACCOUNT

Ms Norfasarie told CNA on Wednesday that Mika had informed the management in advance that he would not be able to attend the trip, which was scheduled from Sep 6 to Sep 14.

This was because his N-Level English paper was on Sep 15, and he intended to spend the school holidays attending extra lessons, she added.

“These dates are critical for his academic preparation,” said Ms Norfasarie.

According to Ms Norfasarie, players were told that opting out of the Bahrain trip would result in removal from the national squad.

“He was told that not only would he lose his place in the team, but he would also not be considered for the AFC competition in November. This is an opportunity he had been working towards for several years,” she said.

Mika started two of the three Lion City Cup matches last month as the Singapore U-16 team finished second. Earlier this year, he scored a hat-trick to propel Anglo-Chinese School (Barker Road) to a 3-2 triumph over defending champions Meridian Secondary School, lifting the B Division football title.

The decision to hold the camp in Bahrain raises questions, added Ms Norfasarie.

“Local or regional arrangements could have reduced the potential conflict with academic obligations. Travelling overseas so close to a major national exam introduces additional complications, including time zone adjustments, fatigue, and travel risks,” she said.

“These factors could negatively affect the players’ exam performance or attendance. There appears to be limited consideration for these consequences in the scheduling of this trip.”

She added: "These are decisions that could have been avoided with more structured planning and support.

“Situations involving school commitments and national representation should be managed with clear communication and appropriate support structures. There was an opportunity to handle this matter with greater care and coordination. The current approach placed undue pressure on a young athlete during a critical academic period.”

FAS RESPONDS

FAS said that a briefing was held in May this year for all Singapore-based U-17 shortlisted players. The purpose was to highlight that the main target for the year was the AFC U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers in November.

The players were told about the training camps and tournaments that have been lined up, including the September training camp as it was the week of the school holidays.

The FAS said that it was aware that "a number of the U-17 players" would be undertaking their N- or O-level examinations towards the later part of the year.

"It was made clear to all players that the preparation for the tournament will be highly intense and that a high level of self-discipline will be required to achieve a good balance between preparing for both the tournament and the examinations," said FAS.

Players were asked to discuss with their parents their level of commitment expected and their ability to be present for "each and every training camp and/or tournament".

"For players who subsequently felt unable or unwilling to commit fully, it was made clear that their decision would be respected but they would not be considered for selection for the U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers," said the authority.

"However, for players who chose to commit fully to the journey, it was also made clear that they would be expected to take their examinations without any special dispensation. Study periods would be scheduled into their training programs for the training camps, particularly the September training camp.

"They were also advised that they would have to be disciplined and make sacrifices on their personal time to prepare for their studies when they are not training."

The national footballing body said that it appreciates the sacrifices made by players and their families.

"The pathway to elite sports is not for everyone, but to ensure that Singapore mount a credible campaign at the U-17 Asian Cup qualifiers, we have to prioritise the collective needs of the team instead of individuals."

It added that it "will not hesitate to continue to act in the best interests of Singapore football".