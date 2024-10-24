Logo
Sport

Milambo at the double as Feyenoord surprise Benfica
Milambo at the double as Feyenoord surprise Benfica

24 Oct 2024 05:24AM
LISBON : Teenager Antoni Milambo netted twice as Dutch side Feyenoord sprang a Champions League surprise on Wednesday with a 3-1 away victory at Portuguese giants Benfica.

Benfica went into the match on the back of six successive wins in all competitions but despite a frantic late effort at a comeback came unstuck as Feyenoord put in a confident performance and were deserved winners.

Ayase Ueda got the opener for the Dutch side before Milambo put the visitors were 2-0 up at halftime. Although the hosts pulled one back in the 66th minute through Kerem Akturkoglu, Milambo scored again in stoppage time to make sure of the points.

It was a second away triumph in the group phase for Feyenoord, who won at Spanish club Girona three weeks ago, while Benfica suffered a first loss in this season’s competition, after having thumped Atletico Madrid 4-0 in their last group match.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

