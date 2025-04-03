Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Milan and Inter share spoils in Coppa Italia semi-final first leg
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Milan and Inter share spoils in Coppa Italia semi-final first leg

Milan and Inter share spoils in Coppa Italia semi-final first leg
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - First Leg - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 2, 2025 Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij in action with AC Milan's Tammy Abraham REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Milan and Inter share spoils in Coppa Italia semi-final first leg
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - First Leg - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 2, 2025 Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu scores their first goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Milan and Inter share spoils in Coppa Italia semi-final first leg
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - First Leg - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 2, 2025 Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella in action with AC Milan's Tijjani Reijnders REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Milan and Inter share spoils in Coppa Italia semi-final first leg
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - First Leg - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 2, 2025 AC Milan's Tammy Abraham shoots at goal from a free kick REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
Milan and Inter share spoils in Coppa Italia semi-final first leg
Soccer Football - Coppa Italia - Semi Final - First Leg - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 2, 2025 AC Milan's Youssouf Fofana in action with Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram and Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo
03 Apr 2025 05:05AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Inter Milan recovered from a goal down to earn a 1-1 draw against AC Milan in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final tie on Wednesday as Tammy Abraham and Hakan Calhanoglu both scored in the second half.

Abraham gave Milan the lead just after the break, finding the net with an angled shot into the far bottom corner, before Inter levelled through a powerful long-range effort by Calhanoglu in the 67th minute.

The second leg will be played on April 23.

Bologna earned a 3-0 first-leg advantage over Empoli in the other semi-final on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement