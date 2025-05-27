Milan appoint Tare as new sporting director

AC Milan have appointed Albanian Igli Tare as their new sporting director, the Serie A club announced on Monday, as part of a broader reset following a disappointing season.

The 51-year-old former forward joins after Milan finished eighth in Serie A and missed out on European competition for the first time since 2019.

"We are pleased to welcome Tare to the Rossoneri family. He is the right person to kick-off our reset," Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani said in a statement.

Tare spent 15 years as sporting director at Lazio, overseeing a period that included three Coppa Italia and three Italian Super Cup titles.